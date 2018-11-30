Maryland School Teacher Allegedly Taped Second-Grade Student to a Chair

A Maryland elementary school substitute teacher has been temporarily suspended from the district after she allegedly taped a student to his chair.

Lake Shore Elementary School principal Julie Little-McVearry explained in a letter issued on Thursday that the alleged incident involving a second-grade student happened the prior day during class.

“During regular classroom instruction, the teacher, a long-term substitute, remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him to his chair,” Little-McVearry wrote in the letter addressed to parents and guardians. “The student found the remark funny, and the teacher proceeded to do as she said she would.”

Little-McVearry explained that she was informed about the alleged incident involving the unnamed teacher after a complaint from a parent.

“Police have also been notified,” Little-McVearry continued. “The teacher is not in our school today and will not be placed in any school until this matter is resolved. Our school system will make further appropriate decisions at that time.”

“I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting,” she added. “I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.”

Little-McVearry said she is currently searching for another long-term substitute teacher and an investigation is underway. At this time, it is not clear whether charges will be pressed against the substitute.

Representatives at the Anne Arundel County Police Department or the school did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.