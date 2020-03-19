Md. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Boy, Smoking Marijuana with Him After Video Found

Image zoom Talbot County Sheriff's Office

A Maryland teacher has been arrested on accusations she had sex with a student and gave him marijuana, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a press release from the Maryland State Police, 29-year-old Brittney Lyles was arrested last Friday. The alleged offenses took place in February 2020, while Lyles was working as a teacher at the Kent County Alternative School Program.

According to court documents first obtained by 47ABC, Lyles allegedly met with a 17-year-old student on more than one occasion to engage in sexual intercourse and smoke marijuana.

Authorities allege Lyles and the student recorded at least one of their encounters. Police say they found a video on the teen’s phone of the two of them having sex. They also allege that they discovered a photo of Lyles in the shower she had sent to the teen.

Police do not believe any of the alleged offenses took place on campus, but say that Lyles picked up the teen off-campus and took him to another location where the incidents occurred. During at least one occasion, police allege she gave the teen marijuana.

Lyles was fired from her position on March 2. It’s unclear whether she was the teen’s teacher.

According to the press release, Lyles “has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor, contributing to certain conditions of a child, and other related offenses. She was taken before a District Court commissioner in Talbot County for a bond hearing and is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.”

Lyles has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.