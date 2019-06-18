Maryland Substitute Teacher Allegedly Gave Student Alcohol Before Sexual Contact With Him

Image zoom Anne Arundel County Police

A Maryland substitute teacher is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student after giving him alcohol.

It started in May when 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg allegedly exchanged numbers with the North County High School student, WJZ, WBFF and the Capital Gazette report.

Boberg subbed at the Center of Applied Technology North, which the student attended, Anne Arundel County Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier tells PEOPLE. The teen told police Boberg allegedly texted him first.

“The teacher had initially reached out to this student by sending a telephone number. Some text messaging had gone back and forth, they developed a relationship over time and the student elected to come forward to police,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limanski told WJZ.

Their relationship allegedly became physical when the pair began to meet off school property. During their meetings, Boberg allegedly gave the student alcohol and the pair engaged in sexual activity. It’s unclear how often the pair met, but the Gazette reports detectives say it was more than once.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On June 4, the Anne Arundel County School Board learned of the allegations and removed Boberg from having any further contact with students, Mosier says.

“A teacher’s responsibility when it comes to the relationship between a teacher and student is a sacred one,” Mosier says. “This is clearly a line that was crossed and people who prey on children simply have no place in our school system or any school system.”

The following day, detectives executed a search warrant at Boberg’s home and recovered evidence. They later obtained an arrest warrant for Boberg, who surrendered herself to authorities Monday morning.

She faces two counts of sex offense with a person in a position of authority along with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property.

The student’s age has been withheld to protect his identity.

The day after Boberg’s arrest, the student’s mother applied for a peace order against Boberg, which was granted, the Gazette reports.

“During the last 20 days, my son has been manipulated into a sexual relationship [with] his substitute teacher at school,” the teen’s mother wrote in the application, according to the paper.

Boberg had been a substitute with the school district since 2017. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Anyone with information or knowledge of other victims is urged to the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit 410-222-4733. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700.