Maryland Sheriff's Deputy and Father of 3 Is Fatally Shot While Chasing Fugitive

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Maryland over the weekend while pursuing a fleeing suspect in Pittsville.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran, was shot just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, a statement from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The 20-year-old suspect has not been named, but is currently in police custody.

The suspect "was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions" when Hilliard, 41, noticed him exiting an apartment complex.

Hilliard tried to arrest the suspect, and a "foot pursuit ensued" and Hilliard was shot.

"After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment," reads the statement.

"The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being," the statement continues.

"Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn's family during this difficult time."

It was unclear Monday if the unnamed suspect would be charged with the deputy's death.

Hilliard would have turned 42 on June 22.