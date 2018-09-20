Multiple People Dead or Wounded in Shooting at Rite Aid Distribution Center in Maryland

Several people were killed and multiple others were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center in Perryman, Maryland, PEOPLE confirms.

Speaking to reporters later Thursday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the violence unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. and left “multiple wounded” and “multiple fatalities.”

The Associated Press reports that the workplace shooting killed three, though authorities have not confirmed the exact number of casualties.

Gahler said one person carried out the shooting with a handgun.

The suspected shooter is in custody and being treated for unspecified injuries at an area hospital, according to authorities.

Gahler did not provide additional details about the shooting and declined to further identify the suspect.

The first calls to the Enterprise Business Park came in at 9:06 a.m., he said.

The business park also houses offices for Zenith Freight Lines, TruAire, the Clorox Company and Maines Paper and Food Service.

The scene in Perryman, Maryland, following a shooting there on Thursday morning Jerry Jackson /The Baltimore Sun/AP

The scene in Perryman, Maryland, following a shooting there on Thursday morning SCOTT SERIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Agents from the FBI’s Baltimore office and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved in the investigation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “closely monitoring” the situation.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” he tweeted. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”