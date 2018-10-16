Six-Year Police Veteran Allegedly Raped Woman During a Traffic Stop: 'Highly Troubling'

A police officer in Prince George County, Maryland, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman during a traffic stop last week, his department confirmed on Monday.

Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George County police, is facing five charges: first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

When contacted for comment, Prince George’s County Police referred PEOPLE to its online statement.

Macklin, 29, has been suspended from the department without pay, local TV station WTTG reported.

He remains in custody, according to online jail records. Information was not available about whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

According to the department’s statement, a “preliminary investigation” shows Macklin allegedly attacked the woman after pulling her over early Thursday morning. He’s accused of then “forcing the victim to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car.”

At the time of the suspected assault, Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police car, according to the police statement. However, investigators said there’s no evidence so far indicating “why he targeted this victim.”

Rumors had circulated that the woman’s immigration status played a role, according to WTTG. But Police Chief Hank Stawinski has since debunked that speculation and said that Macklin “could not have known anything about this victim prior to engaging with her.”

“The charges against this officer are highly troubling,” Stawinki added, according to WTTG. “Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department.”

At the time of the incident, Macklin was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Stawinski said that he may have attacked other victims, WTTG reports, and the chief encouraged anyone with any information to come forward and call 301-772-4795.