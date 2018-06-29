Victim of Maryland Newsroom Shooting Died on His Wife's Birthday — And Left Her One Last Gift

Thursday was Maria Hiaasen’s 58th birthday. It was also the day that a newsroom shooting took the lives of five people in Annapolis, Maryland — including that of her husband, 59-year-old journalist Rob Hiaasen.

On Thursday before he went to work, Hiaasen asked his wife if she wanted to open her birthday gift. But she told him she preferred to wait until he got home, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Hiaasen never came home. The week before, the couple had celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Rob Hiaasen was the assistant editor of The Capital-Gazette, according to his byline. His brother, bestselling author Carl Hiassen, honored him on Facebook.

“I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette,” Carl wrote.

“Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known,” he continued. “He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news.”

Carl offered insight into his brother and who he was, writing, “We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us.”

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers tonight,” Carl added. “Hug your loved ones like there’s no tomorrow.”

Hiaasen’s colleagues said that he was a talented reporter who cared about the people who he interviewed.

“He could be deadly serious about doing investigative reporting, but he also had a soft side,” Tom Marquardt, former editor and publisher of the Capital Gazette, told the Sun-Sentinel. “He had a special insight into people’s lives and their character.

For Maria Hiaasen, her birthday will forever be marked by the loss of her husband.

“There was no finer human being, there just wasn’t,” she told the Sun Sentinel. “And certainly no finer father, and he was a damn fine journalist too.”