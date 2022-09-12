Maryland Mother and 3 Children Are Fatally Shot by Father in Murder-Suicide: 'Horrific Day'

Police were summoned to the Elk Mills home Friday morning by a man who called 911 and said three children and a woman had been fatally shot

Published on September 12, 2022 12:33 PM
https://www.facebook.com/tara.r.milligan/photos. Facebook Tara Ricker Milligan Teresa, Nora, and Finn Milligan? They were siblings who were killed in a murder-suicide in Maryland. Also need secondary imagery of Marcus Edward Milligan and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan
Marcus Edward Milligan, Tara Devina Ricker Milligan. Photo: Tara Devina Ricker Milligan/Facebook

Late last week, authorities in Maryland located the bodies of a family of five inside a home in Elk Mills, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 on Friday at 9:19 a.m. "to report that three children and [a] female had been shot and were deceased."

The 911 call was traced to the Elk Mills residence, and dispatchers called the number several times, getting no answer.

Deputies arrived at the home at approximately 9:29 a.m. and "observed an unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage," reads the statement.

It was at that time that "deputies made entry into the residence where they ultimately discovered five deceased subjects in various locations" in the home and detached garage, says the statement.

"All of the deceased appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds," the statement continues. "A semi-automatic handgun was located near the deceased adult male."

The statement notes that deputies had never been called to the residence prior to Friday.

On Saturday, officials identified the victims as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife, Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children: 14-year-old Teresa Milligan, Nora Milligan, 11, and Finn Milligan, who was 8.

Investigators have yet to speculate on a possible motive.

They also have not identified Marcus Edward Milligan as the 911 caller.

Officials did note they found a semi-automatic gun next to his body, and believe he killed his family before turning the weapon on himself.

All five victims died from single gunshot wounds.

"It's a horrific day, and I know everybody's prayers are appreciated," Sheriff Scott Adams told reporters on Friday. "My phone hasn't stopped ringing from people concerned about this and upset about this."

Officials took a dog and two cats from the home, all of whom were alive, according to WJZ-TV.

