Maryland Mom Who Could 'Make Everybody Happy' Is Fatally Shot the Day Before 40th Birthday

Three people were killed and twelve were wounded during Labor Day weekend in Baltimore. Among the fatal victims was Melissa Hefty, a mother of five who had an exuberant personality.

Authorities in Baltimore have yet to make an arrest in Hefty's killing, which took place early Saturday morning.

According to local reports, the 39-year-old Dundalk woman was shot in the head while working at the Maryland Blue Crab House, where she was a server and bartender.

On Sunday, Hefty, who friends and relatives called "Storm," would have turned 40.

Brad McCarthy, who owns Maryland Blue Crab House, told the Baltimore Sun Hefty worked there for about two years.

"She was just always happy and had a lot of customers here that loved her," McCarthy said, noting a fundraising event benefitting Hefty's children is in the planning stages. "It is definitely tragic."

McCarthy told CBS Baltimore: "She was the one that, no matter what, when that kitchen door slammed she was gonna get her dance on and make everybody happy."

Hefty's body was found by police at about 5:26 a.m. She was pronounced dead by responding medics.

Also nearby, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He has not been named, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, reports WBAL-TV.

WJZ covered a vigil held Tuesday night for Hefty, which drew a crowd of over 300.

"We just miss her so much and love her so much," one of her four daughters, Promise Alston, said.

Added another daughter, Diamond Alston: "She loved the city even when it didn't love her back. She tried her best to be around everyone from different walks of life."