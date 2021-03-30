Md. Mom Allegedly Cut 3-Year-Old Daughter's Neck with Scissors, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Authorities in Maryland have charged a mother with attempted murder after she and her 3-year-old daughter were found with lacerations on their necks believed to be made with scissors.

Anne Catherine Akers is behind bars facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse, according to a Montgomery County police press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday morning, authorities received a 911 call made by a relative who said he went over to Akers' home and saw blood on the floor. He immediately left the residence and called 911.

Upon arrival at the 28-yar-old's Wheaton-Glenmont area home, officers observed blood and a pair of scissors on the floor. They then located Akers on a bedroom floor suffering from a laceration to her neck.

When the officers went to remove a blanket Akers was holding, they discovered her three-year-old daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the girl, who was then transported via helicopter to an area hospital. Meanwhile Akers was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Doctors told police without the officers' immediate life-saving actions, the girl's injuries would have been fatal.

It's unclear if Akers has an attorney to comment on her behalf or if she has entered a plea.