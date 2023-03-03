Maryland Mayor Resigns After Arrest on 56 Counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

A mayor in Maryland has resigned after being arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography

Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Md., allegedly operated a social media account that possessed and distributed suspected child pornography, the Prince George's County Police Department said in a news release.

In February, the department was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a social media account operated by someone in the county was possessing and distributing child pornography, the release states.

Wojahn, 47, allegedly uploaded the elicit material in January of this year, police say, causing investigators to obtain a search warrant for his home in which they recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet, and a computer from his home, which led to his arrest on Thursday morning.

The City of College Park issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that Wojahn had resigned "last night, after business hours," and that a special election will be held within the next 65 days as Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell fills the position. Wojahn served as mayor since 2015 and was on city council since 2007.

In a copy of his resignation letter obtained by ABC 7 News, the former mayor said he was going to "continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction," he wrote.

He added: "Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful. I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health. I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers."

PGPD Police Chief Malik Aziz and a State's Attorney's Office representative held a press conference Thursday expressing that there is still an "open and active investigation."

"We send a clear message to anyone involved in this type of material that units like this are looking, they're working every day to make sure that we have a safe county and a safe state," Aziz said.

After the initial investigation, Wojahn was arrested on 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

An attorney for Wojahn told CNN the former mayor is "cooperating fully with law enforcement."

He remains in jail by the PGPD.

Officials are asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call detectives at (301) 772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Callers are being asked to refer to case number 23-0009239.