Maryland Man Who Took Wife Hostage Kills Neighbor, 2 Others Before Fatally Shooting Himself

A Maryland man who barricaded himself inside his Brookeville home on Monday after fatally shooting three people was found dead following an hours-long standoff with police.

PEOPLE confirms Christopher Snyder, 41, killed three people in a home across the street from his own.

Snyder’s wife had gone to her neighbor’s house following a heated argument with her husband, Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters during a press conference Monday night.

Snyder went to the neighbor’s home and killed three people. His wife and two others who were in the home at the time managed to escape, Manger said.

After the murders, Snyder returned to his home, where he barricaded himself inside.

“Right now, we believe that one of the people who was killed lived at the home,” Manger said. “Another was a guest of the homeowner who was in from out of town. The third appears to be someone who was working at the home.”

Police received several 911 calls about the shooting at around 3:45 p.m. Some of the callers told police they had heard gunshots.

After officers arrived to find the three bodies, negotiators tried negotiating with Snyder, but he refused to exit his residence, Manger said.

Snyder was on the phone with the negotiating team when tactical officers first breached the home, Manger said.

A single shot rang out as the officers broke down the door, Manger said.

He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“When they breached the front door” at around 11 p.m., “the suspect was on the phone with negotiators,” said Manger. “He asked the negotiator, ‘Did they just break in the front door?’ And then hung up the phone. At that point, officers who were outside the home heard a single gunshot.”

Manger said that Snyder’s wife said she was held captive by her husband on Saturday and Sunday. She was eventually able to flee their home to the neighbor’s house.

Manger said police had been called to the home several times in the past.

At this point, the names of the victims have not been released.