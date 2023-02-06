Maryland Man Allegedly Walked into Police Station, Told Cops Where to Find Wife's Dead Body

A Maryland man faces a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he walked into a police station and told officers where to find his wife's dead body.

Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, walked into the Rockville City Police Station around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 and allegedly told a homicide detective that they'd find his wife's dead body inside their Silver Spring home, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers responded to the home and found the body of 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis, authorities said.

Though police said that Pendarvis died as a result of trauma to her body, it is unclear what led to her death.

After turning himself in, Hinnant Jr. was taken to the Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, who also searched the home.

He was later charged with first-degree murder and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

It is unclear whether Hinnant Jr. has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.