Maryland Man Allegedly Walked into Police Station, Told Cops Where to Find Wife's Dead Body

Taresha Pendarvis, 28, was found dead with trauma to her body inside the Silver Spring home she shared with her husband, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr.

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 6, 2023 01:15 PM
Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. . Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. Photo: Montgomery County Department of Police

A Maryland man faces a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he walked into a police station and told officers where to find his wife's dead body.

Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, walked into the Rockville City Police Station around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 and allegedly told a homicide detective that they'd find his wife's dead body inside their Silver Spring home, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers responded to the home and found the body of 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis, authorities said.

Though police said that Pendarvis died as a result of trauma to her body, it is unclear what led to her death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After turning himself in, Hinnant Jr. was taken to the Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, who also searched the home.

He was later charged with first-degree murder and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

It is unclear whether Hinnant Jr. has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Michael Bradley Cox
Dismembered Remains of N.C. Man Who Vanished Over a Month Ago Found in Barrel of Concrete
Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times
Brooke and Adrian Gilley
2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kyle Turcotte/AP/Shutterstock (13753805a) In this photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Coast Guard personnel help carry a swimmer from a rescue helicopter after he was rescued from the mouth of the Columbia River after his boat was capsized by a giant wave, at Coast Guard Base Astoria, Ore. A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved the man's life at the mouth of the river between Oregon and Washington state Columbia River Rescue, Astoria, United States - 03 Feb 2023
Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at 'Goonies' House Saved by Coast Guard After Boat Capsized
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
6th Police Officer Fired After Death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Department Announces
Pablo Lyle Miami Dade Police
Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Road-Rage Death: 'It Haunts Me'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Inside the Mysterious Death of a Pregnant Fla. Mom Found Next to Her Car with Toddler Son Inside
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
Northwest Houston neighbors on edge after man killed by dogs
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor's Dogs
gavel
N.J. Man Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Teenager He Sent Explicit Photos
Sergey Macheret
Purdue University Professor Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Meth and Propositioning Women for Sexual Favors
Morgan Daub
Pa. Parents Were Persuaded by Daughter to Join Double Murder-Suicide Pact, Police Believe
Tiwana Turner
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video
Alex Murdaugh shirt change evidence
Alex Murdaugh Seen on Videos Wearing 2 Different Shirts on Night of Killings: 1 Before Murders, 1 After
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Man Wanted for Torturing Woman Killed 2 Men During Manhunt, Then Fatally Shot Himself: Police