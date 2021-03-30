Joshua Green, 27, went on a shooting spree that killed four other people and ended with his death by suicide

Md. Man Killed Parents, 2 Other People Before Fatally Shooting Himself, and Police Don't Know Why

Five people were killed in three connected shooting incidents in Baltimore County on Sunday — and police say that the gunman killed himself after his spree.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Joshua Green, 27, went on a shooting spree that killed four other people and ended with his suicide.

The case began when police responded to an incident at a convenience store in Essex, Maryland, early on Sunday morning.

At a press conference on Monday, police explained what happened. According to WBAL-TV, Police Chief Melissa Hyatt told reporters that Green drove to the convenience store and used his car to intentionally block in 62-year-old Alpha Smith, who was sitting in her vehicle. He went to Smith's window and shot and killed her.

Police say Green then walked into the store, where he shot and killed a customer, later identified as Silvesta Daye Jr., 43. He then turned the gun on 22-year-old Joshua Robinson, a store employee. Robinson was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.

Detectives zeroed in on Green. According to a police report obtained by the Sun, Green returned to his apartment and set it on fire. When police caught up with him at his apartment, they found Green in the parking lot. He had shot himself.

Authorities then went to notify Green's parents as the next of kin. There they found the bodies of Douglas Green, 58, and Olivia Green, 62. They appeared to have been shot.

Police announced on Sunday evening that they were no longer searching for any additional suspects. Authorities believe that all three incidents are connected.