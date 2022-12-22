Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 22, 2022 04:09 PM
Lee Alexander Thomas

A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday.

On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, the police statement says.

Authorities are still investigating but they believe Thomas was killed during a carjacking.

NBC Washington says Thomas' white BMW was stolen during the fatal incident, and that two men shot Thomas while he was pumping gas before they fled with his beloved car.

The victim's brother, Ernest Thomas, also told NBC that his brother, who worked as a Metro bus driver, had purchased his beloved vehicle recently from a former classmate. "He wouldn't give it up, yes," Ernest told the news outlet.

In another news release, the Prince George's County PD said they were investigating a string of three alleged carjackings that occurred Monday night.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in Thomas' case.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-516-2512, or submit tips anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

