Denzel Kasaka is facing up to 40 years in prison for the death of Jose Augusto Ruiz

Md. Man Convicted of Murder After Allegedly Stalking and Locating Ex, Fatally Stabbing Man She Was With

A man in Maryland has been convicted of murder in the death of another man apparently dating his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday, a jury found Denzel Kasaka, 23, guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors were aiming for a first-degree murder charge for the death of Jose Augusto Ruiz, court records viewed by PEOPLE confirm.

Kasaka allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend through social media in June 2020 and sent threatening messages to her and Ruiz before stabbing the latter in the heart after tracking them outside of her apartment, according to the Washington Post, DailyMail, and local news outlet Montgomery County Media.

"Denzel Kasaka is a threat to the safety of the community and the state intends to seek the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said in an official statement as he declared the jury's decision, according to the Washington Post and Montgomery County Media.

Meanwhile, Kasaka's defense attorneys Steve Chaikin and Jeffrey Zahler argued their client was acting in self-defense. "He was defending himself. In the worst case, he would have been found responsible for manslaughter," Chaikin said after the jury's decision, the Washington Post reported.

"My client was pushed chased and thrown to the ground, and he had the window of his car smashed. Both of these young men were not happy," the defense attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement, calling it, "a tragedy for everybody involved."

On June 14, 2020, Kasaka allegedly sent threatening messages to Ruiz and his ex-girlfriend, including one that said, "'it's not gonna end well," the Washington Post and DailyMail reported.

The ex-girlfriend spent the day with Ruiz and had planned to get clothes to sleep over at his grandmother's home when she noticed Kasaka's car, according court documents viewed by the Washington Post. The outlet noted that she texted Kasaka and said she was home before she escaped to Ruiz's but the couple had a fight and returned back to her residence.

Once back, Kasaka was waiting in the parking lot and ended up getting into a physical fight with Ruiz, ending in the latter being stabbed "twice in the abdomen area" and one landing "directly to the heart," according to the Washington Post's court docs.

Police were called to the scene and "found [the ex-girlfriend] in the passenger seat of the vehicle screaming and covered in blood. Ruiz was unconscious and suffering from knife wounds," court documents obtained by Montgomery County Media stated. Ruiz was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Kasaka turned himself in two days after the incident, multiple outlets confirmed.

The suspect's lawyer Chaikin tells PEOPLE that following Wednesday's conviction he will fight to appeal the decision and seek lesser charges of self-defense.

Kasaka is due to appear in court on Feb. 18, 2022, for his sentencing, court records show.

Ruiz was remembered by his family in an obituary as "a wonderful brother, a great friend, a generous uncle, funny cousin, and a great grandson. In all these ways and more, he made our lives richer and fuller."