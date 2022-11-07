Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home

By Staff Author
Published on November 7, 2022 02:13 PM
Sara Mann, Kai Mann, Sunny Mann
Photo: Facebook

A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23. Sales then turned the gun on himself, officials stated.

Investigators continue investigating a motive, which could possibly be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, The Washington Post reported.

The homeowner's brother, Robin Mann, told the newspaper that Sales was the father of Sara Mann's two young children, and that he once lived in the home where he perpetrated the murder-suicide.

There were two young children in the home who were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later safe and unharmed at a different location, officials stated.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, and any remaining money will go toward Sara's two children.

"Sunny was a loving mother to Sara and Kai and one of the most giving and caring people you could have ever met. She devoted her life to providing for her family and temple in every way she could and was always there for any of her families and friends who needed her," the fundraising site's organizer wrote about the family matriarch.

"Sara was also a loving mother of two beautiful children, Gaylin (2 years old) and Wesley (less than a year old), who are now orphaned," the page stated. "Kai was a kind, caring and sweet soul who worked hard at his Dad's business to help provide for the family."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

