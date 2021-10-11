The victims have been identified as Mackeda Evans and Michelle Boateng, both 46

Maryland Man Charged with Murdering 2 Employees at His Assisted Living Facility

Authorities in Maryland have charged a 63-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder for killing two people who worked at the senior living facility where he lived. According to a statement from police, the man admitted that he shot both victims.

The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit has accused Roy Batson of fatally shooting Mackeda Evans and Michelle Boateng, both 46, at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in Capitol Heights on Friday morning.

In addition to working at the facility, Boateng lived there, reads the police statement.

The shooting began at 9:14 am, the statement reads. Officers dispatched to the scene spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots.

Soon after entering the building, police found the two victims on the first floor, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police swarmed the building, searching for the shooter.

In time, they "discovered Batson on the third floor, laying down in a hallway, and took him into custody without incident at around 9:53 a.m."

A gun was recovered in the same hallway.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Batson had confronted Evans earlier in the morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice," the statement reads. "He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first floor office area and shooting both victims."

Batson is being held without bond.