Md. Man Called Police from Ballpark and Allegedly Led Cops to Missing Landlady's Body

Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Emily Lu, who was renting him a room in her home when she vanished in June

Authorities in Virginia recently found the body of a woman who'd been missing since June after her tenant allegedly called police and led them to her body.

On Friday, police in Fairfax County arrested Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, of Woodbridge, and charged him with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body in connection with the death of his 72-year-old landlord, Emily Lu, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement.

For nearly two months, police had been searching for Lu, who was last seen on June 3 checking out at a local Aldi grocery store.

Authorities began investigating her disappearance after Lu failed to show up to work on June 4 and her car was found parked in her driveway at her home in Lorton.

Detectives found signs of a struggle and found some of her clothes thrown in the woods on the side of the road near her house, NBC Washington reports.

Police questioned a number of people including Sayrs, who was considered a person of interest.

On Friday night, Sayrs called detectives while sitting on a bench in a ballpark in Prince William County, Major Ed O'Carroll said at a press conference on Saturday, NBC News reports.

"Justice came last night," O'Carroll said at the press conference.

When Sayrs called detectives, he turned himself in and then went with them to a wooded area near Lu's home, said police, NBC News reports.

Officials believe Lu was killed at her home — and are still investigating what led to her death.

"This murder is heartbreaking," O'Carroll added. "Emily didn't deserve what had happened to her. She did nothing wrong.

Sayrs is being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.