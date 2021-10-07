Jeffrey Burnham allegedly told his mother before the murders that his brother, Brian Robinette, "knows something"

Md. Man Accused of Triple Homicide, Targeting Pharmacist Brother for 'Killing People' with COVID Vaccine

Authorities say that a Maryland man who was arrested earlier this month in West Virginia murdered three people, including his own brother — a pharmacist he believed was killing people by administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Online records confirm Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was charged with auto theft and murder following his apprehension Oct. 1.

Burnham is alleged to have killed three people on Sept. 29, including his brother, Brian Robinette, 58, and his 57-year-old sister-in-law, Kelly Sue Robinette.

According to court filings obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Burnham also allegedly stabbed his mother's friend, 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, to death inside her Cumberland home on Sept. 29 before taking her car and driving to his brother's home in Ellicott City.

Police have not said why Reynolds was killed.

The Robinettes were found fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom in their home, according to the court filing.

Kelly and Brian Robinette Brian Robinette (left) and Kelly Robinette (second from right) with their two children | Credit: gofundme

Before the killings, Burnham allegedly told his mother he needed to confront his older brother because he was poisoning people with the COVID-19 vaccine.

He allegedly said to his mother, "Brian knows something."

Police recovered a gun from the Robinette home, and also recovered Reynolds' vehicle.

According to investigators, Burnham fled the scene in his brother's 2007 Corvette.

As detectives searched for Burnham, they found Brian's cellphone dumped along an exit ramp to Interstate 95.

They also tracked Brian's E-ZPass, which passed through toll plazas in and around Baltimore.

A tip led cops to Burnham's location in Davis, W. Va.

Burnham has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces, and his attorney could not be reached for comment.