Maryland Girl, 16, Who Was 'Bright, Spirited Soul' Is Killed in Hit-and-Run While Riding Bike

The family of a 16-year-old Maryland teen who was killed in a hit-and-run is reeling from her death as police continue to search for the driver responsible.

On July 19, shortly after midnight, 16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding her bicycle along Northpoint Boulevard when she was struck by a car from behind, according to a Baltimore County police statement. The driver fled the scene, leaving Jayden to die.

Officers were able to later locate the suspect's abandoned car, a 2005 Acura, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue. The car's tags had been removed, say police.

"Jayden was full of life and didn't deserve to have her life taken away from her so soon," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Jayden will be missed and loved by so many. Her smile would light up a room and she was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need."

According to her family, Jayden was a "talented, beautiful, bright, spirited soul."

Before her death, Jayden was working a summer job at Skateland North Point, a local roller skating rink. Her mother told The Baltimore Sun she really enjoyed her job.

"She was working hard to become a floor rep and she had learned to skate forward and backward," Calen Baldree said, according to the Sun. "She always got to work early."

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department, is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in Jayden's death, according to police.