Ilianna Hernandez died on Oct .21, 2021, in a three-car accident that occurred in Silver Springs

Md. Father Was Allegedly Street Racing During Crash that Killed 4-Year-Old Daughter

A grand jury indicted a Maryland father on assault, vehicular manslaughter, and street racing charges, all stemming from a car crash last October that took the life of his 4-year-old daughter.

Felipe Hernandez, 24, was indicted on May 26, more than seven months after the death of his daughter, Ilianna Hernandez.

Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, 25, was also named in the indictment, according to a statement from Montgomery County Police.

It was unclear Tuesday if either man had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

According to investigators, the three-car crash that killed Ilianna happened during an "impromptu road race" held on the evening of Oct. 21, 2021.

A black 2005 Acura RSX, driven by Hernandez, and a silver 2021 Honda Civic, driven by Posadas, "were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue" in Silver Spring, "approaching Dexter Avenue" when "the driver of a black 2020 Ford Fusion attempted to make a left turn."

The Ford Fusion entered into the roadway, and was struck by the two racing vehicles.

"The Acura then left the roadway and struck a brick wall," the statement explains. "The Honda and Ford remained on the roadway."

The statement alleges Hernandez and Posadas agreed to a road race at a stop light, and were traveling at a high speed when the collision occurred.

"Iliana Hernandez, the daughter of Felipe Hernandez, was in the back seat of the Acura," restrained in a car seat, according to the statement. "She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died."

Hernandez turned himself in to authorities last week and was released on $10,000 bond.

Posadas is currently in custody in Indiana on unrelated charges, and a detainer is on file for the charges he allegedly committed in Montgomery County.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Fusion was issued three citations for driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver's name has not been released.

A GoFundMe campaign has been collecting money to defray the costs of Ilianna's funeral.