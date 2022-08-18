Md. Dad of 3 Murdered During Attempted Robbery While Driving for Uber, Police Say

A 21-year-old suspect has now been charged in connection with Nesredin Esleiman's death

By
Published on August 18, 2022 11:42 AM
Nesredin Esleiman uber driver
Nesredin Esleiman. Photo: GoFundMe

A 55-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed last week while working as an Uber driver. New charging documents now reveal that the murder suspect allegedly wanted to rob the victim.

Prince George's County Police have identified the victim as Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring. According to a GoFundMe page created to benefit his family, Esleiman was a father of three, a "devoted Muslim family man" and someone who was "loved by his community, friends and family."

21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge from Temple Hills, Md., has since been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges, police say, according to WUSA9.

It is unclear if Strowbridge has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Investigators interviewed the person who allegedly called the Uber ride for Strowbridge on August 10, but that person has not been charged with a crime at this time, per FOX 5.

After news broke of Esleiman's death, Uber released a statement to FOX 5, reading, "We can't imagine the sorrow Mr. Esleiman's loved ones are facing in the wake of this senseless act of violence. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation and are grateful for their efforts to hold those responsible accountable."

Esleiman leaves behind three children, ages 6, 9, and 12, and a wife. According to the GoFundMe, Esleiman previously worked at the United Emirates Embassy in Washington, DC, until 2020.

Strowbridge will make his next court appearance on September 13.

