Maryland Boy, 11, Has Been Missing Since Thursday Afternoon

Police in Maryland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Robert Hall was last seen on Thursday at 1:15 P.M. in the 2400 block of Navad Street in Baltimore, according to a police news release.

Hall is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of multi-colored sneakers.