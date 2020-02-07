Maryland Boy, 11, Has Been Missing Since Thursday Afternoon

Robert Hall is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of multi-colored sneakers
Police in Maryland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.
Robert Hall was last seen on Thursday at 1:15 P.M. in the 2400 block of Navad Street in Baltimore, according to a police news release.
Hall is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of multi-colored sneakers.
This is not the first time Robert has been reported missing. In September, police asked for the public’s help in locating him before finding him safe shortly after, according to WJZ.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.