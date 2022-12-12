Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder

Authorities in Maryland found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman while they were arresting a man accused of a separate murder.

Police made the gruesome discovery at the home of 31-year-old Torrey Moore, of Silver Spring, who has been charged in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting death of Ayalew Wondimu, 61, also of Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a Dec. 9 news release.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station convenience store after police said an argument between Moore and a clerk, later identified as Wondimu, turned deadly.

It all unfolded when Moore walked into the convenience store, selected merchandise and approached the counter, where a verbal dispute between the pair ensued, according to police.

The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, during which Moore pulled out a handgun from his vest and shot Wondimu multiple times, police alleged.

Wondimu was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives were able to quickly track down Moore, and obtained a search warrant for his home, which is located across the street from the crime scene, police said.

That's when authorities alleged they found a body "in an advanced stage of decomposition."

Moore allegedly told police that he had been in a relationship with the victim and added that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The woman's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Her name and stage of her pregnancy will be released following the completion of the autopsy, positive identification and proper notification of next of kin.

Moore was arrested inside the apartment and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the gas station shooting.

Additional charges against Moore are possible, according to authorities, who said they are waiting for the cause and manner of the woman's death.

It was unclear if Moore has entered a plea or has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The investigation remains ongoing.