Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder

Torrey Moore allegedly told police that he had been in a relationship with the victim and added that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her death

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 12, 2022 02:26 PM
torrey moore
Photo: MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF POLICE

Authorities in Maryland found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman while they were arresting a man accused of a separate murder.

Police made the gruesome discovery at the home of 31-year-old Torrey Moore, of Silver Spring, who has been charged in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting death of Ayalew Wondimu, 61, also of Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a Dec. 9 news release.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station convenience store after police said an argument between Moore and a clerk, later identified as Wondimu, turned deadly.

It all unfolded when Moore walked into the convenience store, selected merchandise and approached the counter, where a verbal dispute between the pair ensued, according to police.

The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, during which Moore pulled out a handgun from his vest and shot Wondimu multiple times, police alleged.

Wondimu was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives were able to quickly track down Moore, and obtained a search warrant for his home, which is located across the street from the crime scene, police said.

That's when authorities alleged they found a body "in an advanced stage of decomposition."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Moore allegedly told police that he had been in a relationship with the victim and added that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The woman's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Her name and stage of her pregnancy will be released following the completion of the autopsy, positive identification and proper notification of next of kin.

Moore was arrested inside the apartment and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the gas station shooting.

Additional charges against Moore are possible, according to authorities, who said they are waiting for the cause and manner of the woman's death.

It was unclear if Moore has entered a plea or has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Articles
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes
baby Celine Solorio-Rivera and mom Yanelly Solorio-Rivera killed
'Sibling Rivalry' Allegedly Motivated Calif. Woman To Kill Her Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece While They Slept
D’Asia Johnson
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Lyberdee Cisneros
Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Steve and Mina Schulz
Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home
Margaret Nicole Bracey
N.C. Mom Saw Son's Photo on TV Identifying Him as Murder Suspect. Then She Drove Him to Police Station
Kaylee Birdzell
Missing Oregon Woman's Body Found in Landfill, Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble and Raquiah Paulette King
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
FALL RIVER, MA - MARCH 19: Police tape hangs in front of gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River, MA, where markers were vandalized, on March 19, 2019. Police are trying to figure out who vandalized approximately 25 gravestones at the Jewish cemetery. Fall River police Sergeant J.T. Hoar said the vandalism at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street was discovered by a groundskeeper who reported it to police Sunday afternoon. Police said approximately 25 gravestones were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and drawings of swastikas, and others were knocked over. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
2 Teens Charged with Murder After 71-Year-Old's Body Is Found in Hand-Dug Grave in Alabama: Police
Missy Hernandez
5 Days After Charging Boyfriend with Her Murder, Police Find Body of Missing Calif. Woman