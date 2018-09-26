Mary Kay Letourneau’s Student-Turned-Husband Is 'Like a Friend Dad,' Their Daughters Say

The adult daughters of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau have spoken out in a rare interview about their controversial parents.

Audrey, 21, and Georgia, 19, joined their parents in an interview on Australia’s Sunday Night show to speak about what they knew about their family when they were younger.

“I think I understand it,” Audrey told the show about her parents’ relationship. “It was surprising to people. It’s not really been brought to our attention, just because we grew up with it, so we’re adapted to it.”

Their couple’s relationship started when Letourneau was a married 34-year-old teacher with four young children. Fualaau was her 12-year-old sixth-grade student.Following a guilty plea for felony second-degree rape of a child, Letourneau was sentenced to six months behind bars, with three months suspended, and told to have no contact with Fualaau for life. Upon her release, she was re-arrested when she was caught having sex with him in a car.

Letourneau was sent back to prison and was released in 2004. Ultimately, she was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars for child rape in connection with their relationship and remains a registered sex offender in Washington state.

She twice became pregnant with Fualaau’s child when he was underage.

The girls were in elementary school when Letourneau was released from prison. Fualaau was an adult by then, and he petitioned the court to dissolve a no-contact order barring him from being with Letourneau. The couple resumed their relationship after her release, and eventually got married.

The girls say that Letourneau was a strict parent with definite rules for how her daughters should act and dress. “She literally cut the padding out of my bra once,” Audrey told the show.

Fualaau was the more lenient parent, according to the girls.

“He definitely feels like a young dad now that I’m at that adult age to where I can go to a bar,” Audrey told the show. “He’s like a ‘friend dad.'”

On the show, Letourneau said she did not realize her actions were illegal.

“If someone had told me, if anyone had told me, there is a specific law that says this is a crime I did not know,” she said.

“I’ve said this over and over again. Had I’d known, if anyone knows my personality. Just the idea, this would count as a crime.”

When asked if she thought she was wrongly convicted, Letourneau replied, “absolutely.”

Fualaau filed for legal separation from Letourneau last year, but the couple reconciled earlier this year.

In the interview, Letourneau said she’s hoping to be removed from the sex offender registry.

Letourneau is now a paralegal at the same court where she faced trial 21 years ago. Fualaau has worked in a home improvement store and as a part-time DJ.