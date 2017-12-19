Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Student-Turned-Husband: Inside the Relationship That Shocked and Repulsed a Nation

At her sentencing, Letourneau expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency. Even the boy’s mother spoke on Letourneau’s behalf. “I feel Mary has been punished enough for her mistake,” she said.

Giving Letourneau the benefit of the doubt, Judge Linda Lau sentenced her to seven and a half years, suspending all but six months on the condition that Letourneau enter a treatment program for sex offenders, take medication for her bipolar disorder and have absolutely no contact with the boy.

Even then, prosecutors argued Letourneau was not to be trusted, and it soon became clear they had reason. While finishing her six months behind bars, Letourneau began taking the drug Depakote to treat her bipolar disorder. But the drug had side effects and within days of her release on Jan. 2, 1998, she had stopped taking it and was rebelling against her sexual-deviancy counselor. As prosecutor Lisa Johnson later told the court, “She doesn’t believe she needs treatment, because she doesn’t believe she did anything wrong.”

On the evening of Feb. 2, 1998, Faulaau phoned Letourneau and early the next morning they were found in her car. Faulaau reportedly told his counselor that he and Letourneau had sex at least once during the month she was out on parole, and she became pregnant with their second child, another daughter, to whom she gave birth behind bars. An angry Judge Lau immediately ordered Letourneau back to prison to finish her sentence.

“I would imagine [they] will get married as soon as she gets out of prison,” a friend of Letourneau’s told PEOPLE in 1998. “The two of them want to be together. They’re drawn together like magnets.”