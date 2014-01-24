Mary J. Blige's Father in Critical Condition After Stabbing

The father of Mary J. Blige is in critical condition after being stabbed Thursday allegedly by a former girlfriend.

Thomas Blige, 63, sustained three stab wounds, including one to the neck, during a domestic dispute in an apartment in Battle Creek, Mich., the Battle Creek Enquirer reports.

Police say that the former girlfriend has been arrested on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Officers were called to the Arbors of Battle Creek apartment complex at 6:58 a.m., where they found blood in the snow near the entrance drive, Detective Sgt. Jim Martens tells USA Today. Police found Blige in his apartment as well as the knife that they believe was used in the attack.

Blige was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich., where he underwent surgery.

Officers found the former girlfriend, 50, wearing blood-spattered clothing in her nearby apartment, which is located in the same complex, Martens says. She was taken to the Calhoun County jail and was expected to be arraigned Friday in Calhoun County District Court.