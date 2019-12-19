W. Va Woman Goes Missing After Posting Photos of Herself With Black Eye, Accusing Husband of Assault

Image zoom Facebook

Friends and family of a West Virginia woman are fearing for her safety after receiving troubling messages from her Facebook account after her disappearance.

Mary Cathleen Haley, 32, was reported missing on Sunday after she was last seen last week driving in Raleigh County, according to WOAY, Fox News and WSAZ.

Haley’s estranged husband, William Scott, who she separated from over the summer, turned himself in to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 11 after being the subject of an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault on a family member, filed by Haley. Haley is wanted in Virginia for grand larceny.

Troubling Facebook messages sent by Haley to Kristina Mussalam, who runs a domestic violence-oriented Facebook support group, are raising alarm among people who know her.

On Friday afternoon, the 32-year-old wrote that she had been “beaten pretty bad” by her estranged husband earlier that week, followed by two selfies showing her with black eyes, Fox News reports.

Mussalam told the station she suggested Haley go to a shelter, but she said authorities didn’t take her concerns seriously.

The next day, Mussalam received more messages from Haley’s account claiming she was fine but “unstable” and then was allegedly “in bed asleep.”

But then the person writing the messages to Mussalam allegedly identified himself as “Haley’s best friend, Steven Vaught,” Fox News reports, and wrote that “[Haley] was talking about going swimming, but she can’t swim, so I’m not sure.”

The person then reportedly wrote “[Haley’s] husband is a great police officer,” and claimed she hadn’t been beaten by her estranged husband but instead had fallen “down steps acting crazy.”

Mussalam threatened to call authorities to conduct a welfare check, to which the person replied that Haley would be sleeping the following day.

That evening, Musallam messaged Haley’s account asking if she was still married and allegedly received the response, “She always will be now.”

Then, Musallam began to receive even more troubling messages saying “she fell in the lake” and that Haley “tried to kill her [sic] self.”

“Rural Retreat Lake,” they continued. “She fell in…yes she killed herself. She can’t swim.”

At the time of her disappearance, Haley had been staying with her friends Sheila and Steven Vaught. Sheila told Fox News she spoke to Haley on Friday and she had planned on driving down to the Florida Panhandle to follow prospective job opportunities.

Sheila said she had also received several troubling messages and called law enforcement on Sunday to report her missing 72 hours after they last spoke.

“We are not going to give up until we find Mary,” Haley’s mother, Libby Dickerson, told Fox News.

Anyone with information about Haley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300. Haley was last seen driving a blue 2020 Kia sedan with temporary Virginia plates.