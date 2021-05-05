Mystery Surrounds Slaying of 'Loving and Selfless' S.C. Hairstylist Found Dead in Woods

Mary Brown’s body was found shortly after noon Sunday in a wooded area off of East Old Marion Highway in Florence County

A South Carolina hair dresser described as "loving and selfless" was found dead in a wooded area last week, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

"She always had love for everybody else and never asked for anything for herself," Allyson Stewart told WPDE about her 50-year-old colleague Mary Brown. "We always had a good time. No matter what was going on. We got to work, we were always laughing."

Brown's body was found shortly after noon on Sunday in a wooded area off of East Old Marion Highway in Florence County.

WMBF reports that Brown, who was a stylist at Hair Works salon, was discovered inside a vehicle.

"I was very shocked," said Stewart about her friend's death, WPDE reports. "And in disbelief that something like this could happen to somebody that I've known for so long and somebody that was so loving and selfless."

Brown's death "is being investigated as a homicide," Florence County Sheriff's Office Major Michael Nunn tells PEOPLE.

Nunn declined to comment further about the investigation. It's unclear how Brown died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, WMBF reports.

"We are continuing to investigate and the release of any additional information at this time wouldn't be appropriate for us," Nunn says.

Rebecca Hutchinson told WPDE that Brown didn't show up for an appointment to cut her son's hair over the weekend.