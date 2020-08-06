“We were very shocked at the post and we are taking it very seriously and we are looking int it,” Columbus Police Department Captain Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick tells PEOPLE

Former WWE Wrestler Marty Jannetty Appears to Claim He Killed Man Who Attacked Him When He Was 13

Georgia police are looking into a social media post on the account of former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty in which the wrestler apparently claims he killed someone when he was 13.

In a message posted Wednesday to the 60-year-old's Facebook account, the poster alleges he was attempting to buy marijuana from a man with whom he worked in a Columbus bowling alley when the man attacked him.

“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno,” the post reads. “Cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone, hell he’d only recently come home from (Vietnam). I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f----- that worked there.. and he put his hands on me.. He dragged me around to the back of the building..You already know what he was gonna try to do."

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear,” the post continues. “They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River."

Columbus Police Department Captain Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says they are looking into the post.

“We were very shocked at the post and we are taking it very seriously and we are looking into it,” she tells PEOPLE. “We jumped right on it when we got it. It is a serious allegation. It is a serious post.”

Dent-Fitzpatrick says the case has been assigned to special victim’s unit detective who also handles cold cases.

"Right now we are looking at it as a missing persons case,” she says. “We are trying to reach out to people who may have been here during that timeframe or know something about someone missing during that timeframe to give us some insight."

Dent-Fitzpatrick says detectives will be focusing on the years 1973, 1974 and 1975.

“It is going to be very daunting,” she says. “We just need some time and a lot of people are helping.”

Dent-Fitzpatrick says detectives have yet to reach out to Jannetty about the post.

The alleged confession has since been deleted.

The former wrestler could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE.