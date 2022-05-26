Martial Arts Instructor Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy, 13, After Parents See Messages Calling Him 'Babe'

Elsa Cristina Flores, 22, was arrested earlier this month and charged with six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges

A martial arts instructor in Peoria, Ariz., faces multiple sex abuse and molestation charges after authorities say that she repeatedly sexually abused a 13-year-old student.

PEOPLE confirms that Elsa Cristina Flores, 22, was arrested earlier this month and charged with six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.

According to arrest documents obtained by the CBS News affiliate AZfamily.com, police first learned about the case after the teenage boy's parents allegedly discovered romantic and sexual messages on his phone.

Police allege that Flores had messaged the boy multiple times, calling each other "babe." According to the arrest records, the teen locked his phone and would not give his parents the password, so the parents confronted Flores.

Arrest records allege that Flores spoke with the boy's parents in person and said that she was "ashamed," and that she would not contact the boy again. After learning about the allegations, the martial arts studio contacted police.

Police allege that the sexual abuse began in January, and that Flores sent explicit photos to the boy. Authorities allege that the abuse took place in Flores' car at a park, and that in one message, Flores said she needed to take the "morning after pill."

In an interview with AZfamily.com, the boy's mother expressed her anger at the situation. "You put them in activities and sports as a safe place," his mother told the outlet, "and when it happens in a place where that's where you think you're sending them it's alarming. It's very alarming."