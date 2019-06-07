Did Kennedy Cousin Get Away With 15-Year-Old Girl's Murder, or Was He Wrongfully Imprisoned?

For more than four decades, true justice has eluded Dorthy Moxley.

In 1975, Moxley’s 15-year-old daughter, Martha, was brutally murdered — bludgeoned and stabbed to death with a golf club in the exclusive, gated community of Belle Haven, Connecticut. Nearly 25 years later, the suspect — a relative of the Kennedy family — was charged with the killing and was subsequently convicted. But today he walks free: His conviction was overturned after he spent 11 years in prison.

A new three-part series on Oxygen further examines the controversial case, with former prosecutor Laura Coates analyzing the evidence and speaking with the major players as she attempts to uncover the truth.

The arrest of Michael Skakel, a cousin of the Kennedy family, in 2000 was the first major development in the Moxley murder investigation since it began in 1975.

Skakel was charged with her murder, and, two years later, convicted of the crime. He has long maintained his innocence. After years of appeals, his conviction was vacated in 2013 when a judge ruled his original defense attorney was inadequate. Prosecutors could still try him again but have not said if they plan to.

Supporters of Skakel believe he is the victim of injustice, having spent years in prison for a crime they say he didn’t commit. But Dorthy Moxley, now 86, and Martha’s brother, John, believe police got the right man for the gruesome murder.

“I believe Michael is the one who swung the club,” Dorthy Moxley told PEOPLE in 2016.

“It has been 41 years since Martha died. When you gather all this information for that long a time, you get to a point where you put it all together and it just fits. Soon after Martha’s murder, we offered a $100,000 reward offered for any information that would lead to the arrest of whoever murdered Martha. All the tips we received were about Michael.”

