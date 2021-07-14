Marrying Millions TV Personality William Hutchinson Pleads Not Guilty to Raping Unconscious Teen

Marrying Millions reality star Bill Hutchinson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a teen girl while she was unconscious.

The 63-year-old real estate developer, who is free on $100,000 bail, is charged in Orange County, Calif., with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person as well as five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

The alleged incidents involve two 16-year-old girls.

"It is not true," Dan Hagood, one of Hutchinson's defense attorneys, tells PEOPLE. "In the fullness of time people will see that Mr. Hutchinson is absolutely not guilty of sexually assaulting or sexually molesting anybody anywhere at any time."

"Anybody who knows Bill Hutchinson for a day wouldn't believe these charges," adds Hagood. "He knows lots of people and they are all standing with him."

The Orange County accusations stem from two different incidents that allegedly occurred at his Laguna Beach vacation home. He is accused of assaulting one of the teenagers in April while she was unconscious and committing four acts of sexual battery against her. He is accused of committing sexual battery on a second teen in May.

Hutchinson is also charged with one count of sexual assault in Texas, which the state classifies as a second-degree felony.

Hagood says the alleged victim in the Texas case is the same teen who accused him of the Laguna Beach assault in April. This assault allegedly occurred at his Dallas home in May when the teen was 17.

"I am confident the evidence will show it is the same person making the same allegations both times unconscious, two different states, two different months," he says. "It is a fantastical story."

He is not facing charges of assaulting a minor, because the age of consent in Texas is 17.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed on June 29 and obtained by the Dallas Morning News and KTVT, the girl in the Texas case, who had been living with Hutchinson and his family in their home, reportedly alleged that the real estate developer touched her without her consent several times, including inappropriate massages and groping.

He would also "provide alcohol and allow the children [in his home] to smoke marijuana," she alleged in the affidavit, according to the outlets.

According to the affidavit, the teenager told police that, in May, she was intoxicated and fell asleep on Hutchinson's couch and alleges that when she woke up, Hutchinson was assaulting her, the news outlets report.

In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, the reality star said: "I'm innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

Hutchinson has appeared on both seasons of Lifetime's Marrying Millions, which follows wealthy people as they pursue romantic relationships with someone from the opposite end of the income scale.