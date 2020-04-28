Married Wash. Man Allegedly Beat Calif. Woman to Death with Bottle After She Flew to See Him

Image zoom GoFundMe

A married Washington State man has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly beat and stabbed a woman with a tequila bottle after she flew from California to visit him.

Authorities allege Alejandro Rojas, 23, killed 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez and left her body on a logging road in Olympic National Forest, where she was discovered on February 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She had allegedly been beaten and stabbed. A tequila bottle, which was broken and bloody, and a blue folding box cutter knife were found nearby.

“The victim’s family has lost their loved one forever, and we will work hard to ensure that the defendant is held accountable for taking her life,” U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a press release.

Prosecutors allege Rojas, who was married, was having a secret affair with Lopez.

According to a federal criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Rojas picked up Lopez at the airport on Feb. 10. Investigators learned the couple had slept overnight in Rojas’ red 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck outside the Longhouse Market in Sequim before they drove to the Olympic National Forest, where her body was found three days later.

Lopez was identified after a friend reported her missing to the San Pablo Police Department in California.

According to the complaint, Rojas told friends and family members conflicting stories about Lopez’s whereabouts. He allegedly told Lopez’s friend on Facebook that he hadn’t heard from her since she left for a trip to Mexico last November. He allegedly also told Lopez’s mother via Facebook that he picked her up from the Seattle airport on Feb. 10 and she went on a hike with friends.

When interviewed by investigators on Feb. 19, Rojas initially said he drove Lopez to Sequim so she could go on a hike with friends, and said he left her at the park. But later in the interview, he allegedly admitted that she had no plans to go on a hike with friends.

“He acknowledged that he and [Lopez] had been having a ‘thing’ for about two years and that they went to the wooded area in the national forest where [Lopez] threatened to kill his wife and wife,” the complaint alleges.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rojas allegedly told investigators that Lopez attempted to stab him but failed. Then, he allegedly said he grabbed a Tequila bottle and hit her on the head with it.

“He also claimed to have pushed [Lopez] into the woods,” the complaint alleges. “Rojas stated that when he drove away, he thought [Lopez] was still breathing.”

Rojas made his initial appearance in federal court last week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.

His lawyer didn’t return PEOPLE’s call for comment.