Married 'Teacher of the Year' Had Photo in Wallet of Student, 13, Who She's Accused of Sexually Abusing: D.A.

Jacqueline Ma faces 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a child

By Steve Helling
Published on March 17, 2023 10:19 AM
Jacqueline Ma

A California sixth-grade teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a former student — and authorities claim that she sent him inappropriate text messages and even kept his photo in her wallet.

Jacqueline Ma worked as a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City since 2013. She was named one of the "Teachers of the Year" by the San Diego County Office of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

Ma, 34, was first arrested on March 7. After being released on bond, she was arrested again two days later on additional felony charges. She now faces a total of 15 charges, including lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography.

Ma has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

She is being held without bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility.

In court hearing on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart alleged that Ma was "obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous."

"When she was arrested, she had a photograph of the victim in her wallet, she had jewelry with his initials, love letters were discovered in her classroom," Hart said, according to Yahoo! News. "In some of the messages, she expressed frustration at the child for not responding to the situation quicker. She expressed jealousy when the victim was talking to other girls."

Prosecutors also alleged that Ma sent explicit images to the student and coerced him to send explicit videos back to her. Hart claimed that the inappropriate behavior began when the victim was 12.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement to Fox News, National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said that Ma will no longer be returning to the school campus.

"While this entire situation is indeed deeply troubling, we appreciate that law enforcement is dedicating resources to secure the facts and keeping our school district and community informed of their progress" Brady wrote. "I am grateful to our entire school community for facing this situation with a shared commitment to do all that we can to maintain our children's education without interruption."

Related Articles
Sheila Bellush
Inside The Murder Plot of a Mom of Quadruplets, Whose Children Were Found Covered in Blood
Larry Thomlison, 70, guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of driver Jaylen Walker, who was 21 at the time. Walker, who worked for an Amazon contractor, was paralyzed from the waist down
Missouri Man Convicted for Shooting Amazon Driver Over Disabled Parking Spot
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10229266087145052&set=pb.1483159312.-2207520000.&type=3 Ivor Otieno
3 Hospital Workers Charged in Connection to Death of Virginia Man Who Died in Police Custody
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
Shanquella Robinson
New Details of Night Shanquella Robinson Was Killed Revealed in Documents Submitted to President Biden
Samuel Moon, Aj’anaye Hill
2 Teenagers Are Killed at Ga. Sweet 16 Party in Shooting that Also Injured 7
Thief Crashes Helicopter While Trying to Steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport
Thief Crashes Helicopter at Sacramento Airport After Losing Control Mid-Heist
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10229266087145052&set=pb.1483159312.-2207520000.&type=3 Ivor Otieno
7 Virginia Deputies Charged in Death of Man Who Was Allegedly 'Smothered' in Custody
Monica Figueroa, Mary Johnson
Texas Mom Allegedly Stabs 4-Year-Old Son to Death in Front of Her Mother; Both Women Charged
Xavier Carr
3-Year-Old Ohio Boy Nearly Loses Arm During Dog Attack: 'Dealing with This Tragedy for the Rest of His Life'
shooting victims Jeremiah and Jocelyn Green
11-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Shot to Death While Asleep in His Bed, Mom's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested
Myanmar Monstery Attack
At least 22 People Killed During Massacre at Monastery in Myanmar
Zhuri Sade Bogle
7-Month-Old Pa. Baby Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning Amid Rapid Rise in Children's Deaths from Drug Exposure
Jonathan Rosa Camacho
Pa. Teen Riding Bike Is Murdered by Man Who Mistook Him for Someone He Wanted to Kill: 'Hole in Our Family'