Married 'Teacher of the Year' Had Photo in Wallet of Student, 13, Who She's Accused of Sexually Abusing: D.A.

A California sixth-grade teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a former student — and authorities claim that she sent him inappropriate text messages and even kept his photo in her wallet.

Jacqueline Ma worked as a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City since 2013. She was named one of the "Teachers of the Year" by the San Diego County Office of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

Ma, 34, was first arrested on March 7. After being released on bond, she was arrested again two days later on additional felony charges. She now faces a total of 15 charges, including lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography.

Ma has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

She is being held without bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility.

In court hearing on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart alleged that Ma was "obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous."

"When she was arrested, she had a photograph of the victim in her wallet, she had jewelry with his initials, love letters were discovered in her classroom," Hart said, according to Yahoo! News. "In some of the messages, she expressed frustration at the child for not responding to the situation quicker. She expressed jealousy when the victim was talking to other girls."

Prosecutors also alleged that Ma sent explicit images to the student and coerced him to send explicit videos back to her. Hart claimed that the inappropriate behavior began when the victim was 12.

In a statement to Fox News, National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said that Ma will no longer be returning to the school campus.

"While this entire situation is indeed deeply troubling, we appreciate that law enforcement is dedicating resources to secure the facts and keeping our school district and community informed of their progress" Brady wrote. "I am grateful to our entire school community for facing this situation with a shared commitment to do all that we can to maintain our children's education without interruption."