Married Teacher Accused of Adopting Her Student So She Could Have Sex with Him Loses Credentials

PEOPLE confirms a New Jersey woman has had her teaching certification suspended as her criminal case — stemming from alleged sexual encounters she’s said to have had with a former student she adopted — proceeds through the system.

Online records show New Jersey’s State Board of Examiners moved — in a nearly unanimous vote — to suspend Rayna Culver’s license during a meeting in mid-September.

A final determination on her license will be made once her case is resolved.

Culver, 45, has been on leave from her position at a middle school in Trenton since her arrest in May 2017.

Culver is accused of having sex repeatedly with a 15-year-old boy whom she took in when his family kicked him out.

The married educator was indicted in July 2018 on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, four counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree child endangerment.

According to reports, Culver first met the boy in 2013, when he was a middle school student.

She became his legal guardian in 2016, when he was 15.

Investigators claim to have “biological” evidence as well as damning text messages the teacher and student allegedly exchanged.

The teen allegedly told police the sexual encounters were, at first, consensual, but that Culver voiced her anger when he told her he wanted them to stop.

Culver’s lawyer had previously told the Trentonian the boy “fabricated” the allegations.

Attorney Robin Lord told the paper in 2017: “She looks forward to these charges being dismissed. The state’s theory of the case is a completely fabricated recitation made up by a troubled young man.”

PEOPLE was unable to determine if a date has been set for the start of Culver’s trial.