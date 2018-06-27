Married Ky. School Choir Director Allegedly Had Sex with Student 8 Times on School Property

A Kentucky high school teacher and choir director has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Haley Reed, 35, was a teacher at Oldham County High Schools. Earlier this month, she was arrested after authorities allege she admitted to having sex with a teenage student eight times between April 1 and June 1. According to WLKY, all the alleged incidents occurred on school property.

The Oldham Era reports that police were acting on a tip when they interviewed Reed about the alleged sexual contact. She then allegedly gave a recorded statement to police in which she acknowledged sexual activity with the student.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

PEOPLE confirms Reed was charged with multiple accounts of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. She was booked into the Oldham County Detention Facility earlier in June and has been released on $25,000 bond.

Reed, who is married, had taught at the school district since 2008.

“District administrators are aware of the charges against a teacher at Oldham County High School,” Oldham County Schools said in a statement. “We are cooperating with police during this investigation and the teacher will have no further contact with students for the remainder of the year.”

Reed will return to court on July 18. Her attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s email for comment.