Divorcing Indiana Teachers Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two married Indiana teachers in the midst of divorce proceedings were found fatally shot in their home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, PEOPLE confirms.

The bodies of Frank Sergi II, 52, and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi were discovered around 6 p.m. Oct. 24 inside their Fishers home shortly after police received a 911 call reporting gunshots, Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger tells PEOPLE.

Kristal died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest while Frank, the suspected shooter, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, says Weger.

“Based on the results of the autopsy, it appears to be a murder-suicide,” says Weger, who also said, “No one else was in the home at the time.”

A family friend told WGNO that prior to the shooting, he and others received a text from Frank asking them to take care of their kids. He also provided them with phone numbers, according to the station.

Weger says the couple, who shared a young son, was in divorce proceedings at the time but there were no reported incidents of violence between them. Frank had a son from a previous relationship.

“We have no record of any calls for service to that house or regarding the two individuals,” he says. “We have no record of any history of violence or problems.”

Neighbors told WGNO that Kristal had not been living in the home, which had been put up for sale in August.

According to Hamilton Southeastern Schools officials, Frank Sergi had been an art teacher with the Hamilton Southeastern Schools since 1992, having spent most of his career at Fall Creek Intermediate.

Kristal Sergi worked with the same district for 21 years, most recently as a preschool teacher at Hoosier Road Elementary.

“We are grateful for the work of the Fishers Police Department, and we support their efforts in this on-going investigation,” school officials said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. “Our hearts are with the affected families. We will work through our district’s Crisis Response Team, which includes mental health professionals, to provide much-needed support during this difficult time.”

The deaths of the popular couple have shocked students, teachers and neighbors.

“You know I woke up this morning still shaking, surprised by everything,” neighbor Michael Jenson told WGNO. “It was completely unexpected.”

Jensen said Frank was the first person he met when he moved to the area. “I was taking my kids trick-or-treating last year,” he said. “He was dressed up as a werewolf playing games in the street. He seemed like a cool guy to be around.”

“This has had a huge impact on the community,” adds Weger. “Obviously being school teachers, they had influence on a lot of young people and parents. It is tragic.”