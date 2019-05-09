Married Gym Teacher Accused of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Boy

Image zoom Rochelle Cressman Crawford County Jail

A former Pennsylvania gym teacher is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male student for more than six months.

Rochelle L. Cressman, 32, faces dozens of charges including 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and 42 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, the Titusville Herald, Erie News Now and the Meadville Tribune report.

She is accused of having sexual contact with the boy at least 10 times beginning in September 2018 and ending in April.

Until recently, Crosman was a middle school gym and health teacher with the Titusville Area School District. She was hired in 2009 and is married.

Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Crssman after the alleged victim’s mother notified authorities.

The boy allegedly told police that Cressman initiated the sexual contact. The two allegedly had sex at her home and at another local residence, the Herald reports.

Cressman has not been with the school district since April 12, according to Erie News Now.

As of Thursday, Cressman was behind bars in Crawford County Jail on a $75,000 bond. It is unclear whether she has an attorney or if she has entered a plea to the charges against her.