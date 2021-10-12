Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, are facing murder charges in connection with the death of 2-year-old Valeria Jordan Garfias

Married Ga. Couple Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Girl They Were Babysitting While Her Parents Were at Work

A Georgia toddler is dead after the married couple who was babysitting her allegedly killed her, say authorities.

Early Sunday morning, the parents of Valeria Jordan Garfias, 2, left the toddler in the care of Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, at their home in Gainesville while they went to work, the Hall County Sheriff's Office says in a statement.

According to the preliminary investigation, between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, "Juan and Nancy Martinez caused traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries to the child's body, resulting in her eventual death," the statement says.

Following a 911 call at 1:50 p.m., emergency responders with Hall County Fire Services found the 2-year-old unresponsive and rushed her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the statement says.

She was then flown to a hospital where she later died. Hospital officials reported the death to investigators because of the nature of the victim's injuries.

Detectives arrested Juan and Nancy early Monday.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office records, they are each charged with felony murder and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

The couple was booked into the Hall County Jail following their arrests, where they are being held without bond.

It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the alleged murder or shared whether the couple had babysat the toddler previously.

It's unclear how well the two families knew each other, Hall County Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth told WDUN.

Juan and Nancy's young children were home when the toddler was allegedly killed, Booth told the outlet.

The child's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.