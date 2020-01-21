Married Ga. Man Killed ‘Secret’ Boyfriend, Left Body in Home Out of Fear Victim Would Leave Him

Image zoom William Morgan Fulton County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man, William Morgan, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his secret boyfriend because Morgan feared the man would leave him.

A Fulton County jury last week found Morgan, 37, guilty of murder in the fatal Oct. 1, 2016, shooting of 43-year-old Brian Campbell.

Morgan was also convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, financial card theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Campbell’s body was discovered hidden in a closet in the couple’s Atlanta apartment wrapped in trash bags.

He was shot twice in the head.

According to Fulton County prosecutors, the two men, who were each married to women, started a secret affair in 2015 after they met at a club in Atlanta and moved in together. Morgan was separated at the time, and Campbell reportedly lived in Delaware but was then based in Atlanta for work.

Prosecutors alleged that Morgan stole Campbell’s guns, watches and Land Rover a month before the murder.

“Morgan’s drug addiction, his reliance on Campbell, and the overall complications caused by the fact that both men were married and engaged in a secret romance, led Campbell to consider ending the relationship with Morgan,” said Chris Hopper, spokesman for the Fulton County DA’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Morgan knew Campbell planned to break off their secret affair so, after they attended a sports car race in Braselton, he fatally shot him at their home, wrapped his body up in trash bags, and then hid him in the closet.

Before he fled their apartment, he reportedly lowered the thermostat to 45 degrees and lit a scented candle.

Morgan also pilfered two expensive watches, an iPhone, a handgun, an iPad, and Campbell’s wallet and credit cards.

Campbell’s wife filed a missing person’s report with the Atlanta Police Department when she couldn’t get a hold of him.

Police found Campbell’s vehicle abandoned in Jacksonville, Alabama, four days after the slaying.

Morgan was taken into custody on October 18, 2016, after a standoff with police. He confessed that he had lived with Campbell but denied he had anything to do with the killing.

His lawyer could not be reached for comment.