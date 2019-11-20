Married Fla. Man Shows No Emotion as He’s Convicted of Killing Girlfriend and Her 3 Kids

Image zoom Brandi Peters, Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters Legacy (2)

A Florida man has been convicted of murdering his extramarital girlfriend and her three children, including his own 3-year-old son.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Henry Segura was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Brandi Peters, 6-year-old twins Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters and the couple’s own 3-year-old son, JaVonte Segura.

Segura was convicted on the ninth anniversary of the murders.

Peters and her children were found dead in their Saddle Creek Run home on Nov. 20, 2010, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Peters and Tamiya had been shot to death while the other children had been drowned. According to the paper all three of the children’s bodies were found in a partially filled bathtub.

During a press conference, prosecutor Jon Fuchs said he never doubted Segura’s guilty and felt “surreal” and “righteous.”

Image zoom Henry Segura Tallahassee Police

Segura didn’t show emotion when the verdict was read. However a family member screamed out in the courtroom and had to be escorted out by a bailiff, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the trial, Segura testified and admitted to lying to police about being at Peters’ home on the night of her murder to hide that he was cheating on his wife, WCTV reports.

Fuchs argued Segura killed the family out of anger over $20,000 he owed Peters for child support.

In 2017, Segura’s first trial was declared a mistrial after some members of the jury wanted to acquit him and others wanted to convict.

“We always felt Mr. Segura was guilty of the charges,” Fuchs said. “We were not about to drop the charges and so we persevered on and ended up where we did today.”

Segura’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.