Husband & Wife Stabbed to Death Riding Home in Daytona Beach, Cops Haven't Ruled Out Random Attack

DBPD Chief Jakari Young called the double homicide "one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents" he's seen

Police in Daytona Beach, Fla. are searching for a man who stabbed a married couple to death while they biked home over the weekend.

The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his wife Brenda Aultman, 55, were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.

Both victims were covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and lacerations and paramedics declared them dead at the scene. DBPD Chief Jakari Young told reporters they initially believed they were responding to hit-and-run until they arrived at the scene, adding that the couple also had their throats slashed.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Chief Young told reporters.

The Aultmans, residents of Daytona Beach, appeared to be riding home from the nearby Bike Week festivities at the time. Their bikes were discovered next to the bodies and are being processed as evidence.

Police are asking for leads in finding a person of interest, a man of an unknown race wearing light-colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack. Although the double homicide does not appear to be a robbery, DBPD has not been able to determine a motive or whether their attacker was someone they knew.

"We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case," Chief Young said. "I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims."

"We can't rule out that this may be totally random," Young said, according to WFTV. "But if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged."