Authorities in Cumberland, R.I., say the deaths of 42-year-old Courtney and 51-year-old Eric Huard from apparent gunshot wounds were "not a random act of violence"

Married Couple Found Shot and Killed in Rhode Island House While Their 3 Kids Were Home

A couple was found shot to death in their Rhode Island home with their kids inside in what police allege "was not a random act of violence."

According to authorities in Cumberland, R.I., 42-year-old Courtney Huard and her husband, 51-year-old Eric Huard, were found dead Wednesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds.

The couple was pronounced dead on the scene, while their three children were unharmed.

The incident appears to be isolated, the Cumberland Police Department said in a press release. Investigators have not named a suspect or released a possible motive.

"I would like to reiterate my deepest condolences and sympathies to the Huard family, including any friends and family and especially the three children left during this most difficult time," Chief Matthew Benson said in the release.

According to Courtney's Facebook page, the mom of three worked as a registered dietitian and nutritionist with a private practice.

Her obituary described her as a "loving and dedicated mother" to Grant, Blake and Sydney.

"Those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile, cheering them on," reads the notice.

Eric's obituary described him as a doting father, "always there for his children and wife, whether coaching their games or baking with Sydney; he loved it all and enjoyed seeing his children smile."