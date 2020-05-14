Suzanne Morphew has been missing since Sunday

Married Colo. Mom Vanished After Mother's Day Bike Ride — and Police Haven't Ruled Out Foul Play

Police in Colorado are searching for a missing mother who was last seen going for a bike ride on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, Suzanne Morphew, 49, from Maysville, was reported missing after she went for a bike ride and didn't come home, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Over the next four days, more than 100 people, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the South Ark Swiftwater Rescue Teams, canvassed the area using several drones and eight scent dogs, but Morphew has not been found.

According to Sheriff John Spezze, investigators are not ruling out foul play in Morphew's disappearance, CBS4 reports. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Bureau of Investigations is now involved.

There is now a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance, according to the Denver Post.

Her family says her husband was out of town in Denver when she went missing.

A family member has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the search for Morphew.