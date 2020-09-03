The suspect allegedly re-listed the car under a different name after the shooting

Married Colo. Parents of 5 Are Killed After Responding to Ad to Buy a Used Car

Authorities in Colorado say a couple was robbed and killed after responding to an online listing for a used car.

On Aug. 14, Joseph and Jossline Roland went to the Southlands Mall to buy a 2017 Toyota Rav4 they had seen on the Letgo app by a man named James Worthy. Upon arrival, the couple met 18-year-old Kyree Brown, who told them he had accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title, the Denver Post and CBS report.

The car had been stolen a few days earlier, according to police, and Brown allegedly convinced the couple to follow him to his apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. That's when he allegedly robbed the couple at gunpoint and fired when their vehicle began to move forward, he allegedly told police.

Brown allegedly admitted to shooting Joseph, but claimed he shot Jossline by accident.

After the shooting, Brown allegedly admitted to stealing cash from the couple and fleeing the area. The couple were found unresponsive in their vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead five minutes apart from each other.

Following the shooting, Brown allegedly listed the vehicle for sale again, using the name Jessica Harlan. He was arrested on Aug. 27, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple leave behind five children, and since their deaths, their family has started a GoFundMe page.

"They leave behind five sweet children," the GoFundMe organizer, Brittany Southerland, writes. "Anyone who knew Joe and Jossline would remember they were always the first to help. They were the best people you could know and their door was always open to friends and family."

"No amount of money can replace what they’ve lost, but maybe we can pull together and provide some financial security for them," Southerland writes.