'Like Sunshine When She Walked in the Room': Ga. 17-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot, Suspect Arrested
A juvenile suspect in the alleged shooting death of a 17-year-old Georgia girl turned herself into police, four days after the incident, according to authorities.
WTVM-TV reports that Ceonna Turpin faces one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the March 31 shooting of Markayla Marshall at a Columbus, Ga., park.
A press release issued by the Columbus Police Department revealed that Marshall died at the hospital, shortly after Thursday's shooting. Two other victims, including Marshall's little sister, were also shot and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, family and friends gathered to remember Marshall at the park where she was gunned down.
"I'm heartbroken," her other sister, Tyyona Marshall, told the outlet. "It's just a lot for me to know that my sister is not here with me any more."
RELATED VIDEO: Texas Mom Shot and Killed While Visiting Late Son's Grave on His Birthday: 'Amazing Angel'
"She was a very spiritual person. Like, she always wanted to be happy," another family member recalled.
"[She was] like sunshine when she walked in the room because she was so yellow and always smiling," another chimed.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Police have yet to disclose a motive in the alleged murder.
Turpin is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday, where she will be charged as an adult, per the outlet.
"We want this murderer off the streets before she harms somebody else," pleaded the Marshall family.