Mark Redwine Sentenced to 48 Years for Murdering Teenage Son in 2012: 'Utter Lack of Remorse'

Experts testified that 13-year-old Dylan Redwine likely died from a skull fracture, as well as sharp force injuries

A 59-year-old Colorado man was sentenced last week to 48 years in prison for the 2012 murder of his 13-year-old son.

Online records confirm Mark Redwine was sentenced Friday for killing his son, Dylan, who was last seen alive on Nov. 18, 2012, after being dropped off with his father for a court-ordered visit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Redwine was convicted in July of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, after being indicted on those charges back in 2017.

At trial, prosecutors argued the father and son had a tense relationship, after the boy allegedly discovered graphic, compromising sexual photos of Mark Redwine — including several depicting him cross-dressing, wearing a diaper and handling human waste.

Dylan's mother and friends testified at trial that the boy was not looking forward to the visit.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Dylan's phone and iPod were last used at 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2012.

Those devices, along with his backpack, have not been recovered.

Redwine reported Dylan missing on Nov. 19, 2012. The boy's body was located June 2013 during a search of Middle Mountain on the Vallecito Reservoir.

Prosecutors alleged at trial Redwine removed his son's head, which wasn't found until late 2015 by hikers, nearly two miles away from where his body was found.

Experts testified that the boy likely died from a skull fracture as well as sharp force injuries.

Redwine's attorneys theorized the boy wandered off and either died from the elements or from an animal attack.

KUSA covered Friday's sentencing and videotaped the proceedings.

Footage of the sentencing shows Judge Jeffrey Wilson remarking on Redwine's lack of remorse, and telling the killer he failed his teenage son.

"As a father, it's your obligation to protect your son and keep him from harm," Wilson told Redwine ahead of the sentencing. "And instead of that, you inflicted enough injury on him to kill him in your living room. After the passion of whatever caused you to act the way you did subsided, you didn't think about Dylan. You thought about yourself. You sanitized the crime scene. You hid Dylan's body, and you went so far as to remove the head from the rest of his body."

He further chastised Redwine for showing no emotion in court.

"After all this time and listening to what was heard in this courtroom, you still take absolutely no responsibility for what you did to Dylan," Wilson said. "I have trouble remembering a convicted criminal defendant that has shown such an utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Elaine Hall, Dylan's mother, also spoke at Friday's sentencing.

"You knew where Dylan was the whole time we were looking for him," Hall said. "And not once did you offer up any advice or suggestion as to where he would be. The night that you hurt Dylan, you should have done the right thing and called 911, and let them figure out instead of taking his body and letting it be scavenged on a mountain."