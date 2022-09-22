Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say.

Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to a news release from the Nassau County District Attorney, the shooting happened in July. Police told NBC New York that the couple was involved in a "tumultuous relationship" and she planned to end it.

"Between the evening hours of July 28 and the early morning hours of July 29, the defendant and Estevez were present together in her Penthouse apartment where they both lived," the release says. "During that time, the defendant allegedly shot the victim with a handgun, once in the head and once in the torso, and then fled in Estevez's car."

"When Estevez failed to show up for work on July 30 an employee called police for a wellness check," the release continues. "Responding Nassau County Police Department officers found Estevez deceased laying on her bed."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nassau County Police Department

According to police, Small was then struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway while chasing after Estevez's dog, which escaped after he allegedly took it from the apartment.

It's unclear how long Estevez and Small had dated. She managed the building in which they lived; he had owned a restaurant until it recently closed.

Small has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bond. His next court appearance is October 21.

An email seeking comment from his attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe page organized to help with the expense of Estevez's funeral raised nearly $20,000 dollars.

"Marivel, a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend," the page organizer wrote. "Anyone who knew Marivel loved her. She was a breath of fresh air with a smile that would light up any room."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.